DargaWorks Left Again Without Decision Made on Warehouse Flatts

“I think it does meet a lot of needs,” says Traverse City Commissioner, Michelle Howard.

A local developers plans for a multi-use apartment building left again with no final decision.

It’s a story we've followed for the past five months.

DargaWorks introduced a mixed use building back in August.

Since then, the city commission has raised more questions about the project, most regarding its height.

9 and 10’s Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington tell us why they'll bring the developers project back to the table.

“I'm a little disappointed but they have not said no so we are still trying to move forward,” says Nick Darga.

Initial reactions from Nick Darga, the project manager for Warehouse Flatts. The parking lot on Garland and Union Street in Traverse City would become a four story building, 59 feet tall under DargaWorks plans. But zoning ordinances limit height to 45-feet. It’s a plan commissioners have seen countless times over the past four months.

“I think this is an excellent project in many ways, however I think the process is that we should consider re-zoning the district,” says Traverse City Planning Director, Russ Soyring.

To build, DargaWorks would need to have the area rezoned.

“We don’t have any criteria or really guidelines to help us through this or help the developers. And we've done this multiple times through the years. Four or five times we've allowed people to change our zoning and the zoning districts,” says Mayor of Traverse City, Jim Carruthers.

But moving forward, commissioners also see some room for improvement in the DargaWorks plan. That includes what will happen to the riverfront.

“You also talked about designing construction of the riverfront, that has easily accessibility, elevated platforms and is environmentally appropriate with safe walkway lighting, but that’s been removed,” Traverse City Commissioner Michelle Howard points out.

DargaWorks says they’ll work to implement those changes, and bring its plans back to the table come February 13th.

“We have this give of 125 thousand dollars of improvement of the river and we really want to see it revitalized,” Nick Darga continues. He goes on, “We'll be watching the videos of the whole meeting again, going through it point by point.”