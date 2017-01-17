Ben Franklin Store In Traverse City Reaching to Community for Help

A local mom and pop shop is in need of a little help.

Ben Franklin Store has been at the same location in Traverse City for the past 63 years.

It’s a local craft and gift store that’s owned by Kelly and Cindy Taylor.

But over the past year money has been tight, and they're finding it harder to restock shelves with items and bring in new.

To many, the store has become an icon in Traverse City, so the owners are reaching out to the community for help.

“What we would like to do is to try and raise some money so we can not only stock the store but possibly make some changes and go with other merchandise,” says Co-Owner, Kelly Taylor.

A go fund me page has been started for the store, in hopes of raising $30,000 to keep it up and running this year.