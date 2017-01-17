Irons Family Reunites with Cat After Deadly Mesick Accident

"I know I didn't think we were ever see him again,” says Elizabeth Brandon, car crash survivor.

A story about one kitten's survival after tragedy...

A week of searching to find a cat that lived through a deadly car accident ends in success.

That cat survived an accident that killed two people and put its family in the hospital.

It took the efforts of many to reunite them.

Deputies say Rebecca Quade lost control, crossed the center-line and hit an oncoming car.

In that car was a family from Irons, their cat and family friend, 77-year-old Jacquelyn Ursum.

Ursum and Quade were killed in the crash.

The family was sent to the hospital for different injuries and the cat was nowhere to be found.

Because of a post on social media, a man was able to find the cat 8 days after the crash.

“Pudden” was with the car in Cadillac at a Peterson’s repair shop and tow yard.

9&10’s / Fox 32's Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr were there when "Pudden" was reunited with his family and has the story.

-------------------------------------------------------------

“It doesn't happen very often,” says Bob Cole, owner of Cole, Inc. and Good Samaritan. “Usually it's...you never find them."

This is "Pudden."

An eight-month old kitten with quite the story...

“He was in the car with us and we lost him,” Brandon says.

"Pudden" vanished.

The “Wexford County Shelter Shares” Facebook page quickly tried to help.

“I had seen pictures on Facebook of the cat that was lost by Mesick,” Cole says. “Somebody had posted that they had thought it was out here, by Peterson's."

Bob Cole noticed something in the scrapyard across from his business.

A white cat, keeping close to a certain wrecked car.

“I was looking out yesterday. There's a white cat and I thought well, I'll walk over and check it out,” Cole says. "It was probably looking for its owner, I would think."

Comparing photos, there was no mistaking it.

Within hours, a happy reunion…

“I cried. And then I just couldn't believe it,” Brandon says.

Elizabeth, her 7-year-old daughter, Chloe and two others were taken to the hospital.

They thought their kitten was gone.

“The last time I had seen him, though, he was underneath the car at the accident,” Brandon says. “People were helping us look for him and we just couldn't find him."

“When we are making the bed and we put the sheet on, he likes to roll up in it,” Chloe says, speaking of her favorite memories of her kitten.

Family friend, Jacquelyn Ursum, lost her life in the crash.

Elizabeth says seeing "Pudden" again, though, is at least a small saving grace.

“It means the world to us. More than anything,” Brandon says. “It's awesome. It really was like finally, a positive thing after all the negative things that we have had to go through. God is good."

As for Chloe?

She says she is glad to have her “1000% best friend” back.

The Wexford County Sheriff says the investigation of the crash is still underway.

"I feel one for the owners that had lost their cat and how fortunate they were to recover it and find it again,” Cole says.