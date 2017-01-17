Cadillac Area Public Schools to Benefit from 2nd Annual Adult Spelling Bee

It is a competition where you usually see kids stepping up to the mic, spelling big words and taking home trophies.

This weekend, it's the adults' turn.

The 2nd annual Adult Spelling Bee will pit 25 teams of adults against each other this Saturday at the Cherry Grove Event Center in Cadillac.

All proceeds will go to the Cadillac High School orchestra and, new this year, CAPS’ Freshman Experience program.

Last year, they raised more than $14,000.

With $10,000 already donated this year, it is sure to help stock the music program with more instruments.

"It benefits the kids. That's what I want this whole thing to be about,” says Candice Vickery, sponsor at Cadillac Mortgage and team member for the Bee. “It's just going to be fun event. Last year, we had a blast."

There will also be a buffet and open cash bar.

The Adult Spelling Bee starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.