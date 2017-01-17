Cherry Capital Airport Keeps Up With Frozen Rain

The rain isn’t just a challenge for road commissions, Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City has crews working around the clock to keep their runways clear.

The best thing they could do is apply sand and chemicals and be ready to clean the mess.

It's a technique they started as early as 5 p.m. Monday night.

At more than $5 a gallon for the chemical, it can get costly as they apply 1,000 gallons on the runaway at a time.

The airport director, Kevin Klein says the process for ice is much different from clearing snow.

“When you time correctly you prevent that bond, if you're too soon and it rains you wash the chemical away and if you're late the bond forms, so the operation supervisors here at the airport are watching that very cautiously.”

Monday night two flights were canceled because they were scheduled to fly during the ice storm.