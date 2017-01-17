Weather Conditions Left Clare County Residents Without Power

The weather conditions left some people in Clare County without power Tuesday morning.

Around 1,000 people were affected, mainly around Harrison.

Power came back on around one Tuesday afternoon, but it was a challenge for businesses to work in the dark.

9&10's Taylor Jones continued our team weather coverage with how people dealt with the outage.

Up and down East Townline Lake Road in Harrison was dark and slippery, but those dealing with the conditions had to keep up with their daily routines.

“We hooked up a generator, it's just to run the cash register,” says Amy Kleeman, Kern's Grocery.

Kern's Grocery and Marathon Gas Station kept business going in the dark Tuesday with the saving grace of a generator, hooking it up to their cash registers and strictly doing cash sales.

“Anything that they can get with cash, we can do, gas or anything like that, no. Anything they can pay with cash, were not letting people in the freezers right now so that's kind of an inconvenience, no ice cream or frozen foods or anything,” says Kleeman.

But Kern's was more worried about all the frozen foods spoiling.

They also had to follow customers around with flashlights to keep everyone safe.

“It’s just so they can see and not run into things, we want people to be safe. It's just a pain in the butt, you have to follow people around and a lot of people need gas for their generators and stuff but we're not able to do that service,” says Kleeman.

Power did eventually come back on for most around one in the afternoon, but people were still struggling on the slippery roads and driveways.

“Thankfully when the power went out they got it on relatively quick, my neighbor got stuck he couldn't make it up his drive way. They are horrible, the driveways probably the worst, like the back roads because there's gravel and so it freezes and the main roads are covered

If you are out driving, try to avoid any back roads.