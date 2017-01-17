Cheboygan County First Responders Handle Multiple Accidents During Icy Conditions

The sloppy, icy conditions led to several slide offs, rollovers and cars in ditches at the Tip of the Mitt.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik checked on the icy roads drivers were dealing with.

"When the roads are icy like this, you don't have any second chance," a wrecker driver Duane Smith said. "You start sliding. You're going in. There's nothing you can do."

From slide offs, to rollovers, Monday night's freezing rain made the roads an ice rink Tuesday morning.

Cheboygan County Undersheriff Tim Cook says they dealt with a flipped pick up around 8 a.m.

"This morning we had some bad conditions on I-75," Undersheriff Cook. "We had the rain come in overnight against that cold pavement and we get those icy conditions and we get the black ice and the drivers just aren't aware."

Central dispatch says it was one of about 25 incidents across Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

"That vehicle over there rolled over, but they weren't hurt or anything," Smith said. "Pulled somebody out, pulled a couple people out who just slid off the roadway."

Much of the ice melted as temperatures got warmer Tuesday, but it left behind a ton of slush and water and now the concern is if that refreezes overnight.

"If they don't need to travel, don't travel," Undersheriff Cook said. "When those temperatures are around freezing and the black ice forms, it's just hard to see."

If you do have to go out, take it slow.

"There's just no way to control your vehicle when you hit those patches of ice," Undersheriff Cook said. "You're going to slide off."

If you do slide off the road, it's best to stay in your car and call for help.