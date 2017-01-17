Clare County Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Teen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Clare County Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Teen

A Clare County man who sexually abused a teenage girl is going to prison for more than two decades.

State police arrested the man in Hayes Township near Harrison last January.

John Engel is now going to prison for at least 25 years.

A jury found him guilty of first-degree sex crimes for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in December.

Engel will have lifetime GPS monitoring and no contact with the victim.