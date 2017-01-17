Woman Charged With Driving Under The Influence With Children In Car

A woman who is accused of driving under the influence with two children in the car is now charged for the crime.

Deputies say the woman was on North Omena Point Road earlier this month when a deer ran out in front her.

She lost control.

Whitney Cooper's charged with OUI with people in the car under 16 years old, and driving with a high blood alcohol content.

Deputies say she also took prescription drugs.

One boy was treated for minor injuries.

Both children were turned over to their grandmother.