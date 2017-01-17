Consumers Energy Foundation Presents Preserve Hickory With $20,000 Check

Twenty thousand dollars for a community group raising money to save Hickory Hills.

Preserve Hickory was founded just over a year ago to protect Hickory Hills in Traverse City.

Since then, they've raised enough money to match the $1.5 million from the city's Brown Bridge Trust Parks Improvement Fund.

It'll all go towards building a new lodge and working on their trails and slopes.

Tuesday, Consumers Energy Foundation presented the group with a $20,000 check.

“The community has been so generous, including Consumers and other foundations and companies as well. We will continue to fundraise through June of 2017 to add a new amenity to the park, and that is the challenge ropes course,” says Maureen Madion, Preserve History co-founder.

Plans for the new challenge ropes attraction have yet to be finalized, but they hope to have it open during three seasons of the year to bring more people to the park.