Gov. Snyder's State of the State Address: What Lawmakers Expect To Hear

Tuesday night, Governor Rick Snyder will deliver his State of the State address.

This will be the seventh State of the State address for Governor Snyder.

He'll lay out his priorities for the coming year to a joint session of lawmakers and, as always, there is plenty to talk about.

“Tonight is the first crack at listening to what the governor is thinking and what his priorities,” says State Representative Triston Cole.

Priorities State Representative Triston Cole says will have a lot to do with Northern Michigan, starting with the governor's push to continue infrastructure improvements.

He says Northern Michigan is already seeing a direct benefit from the governor pushing for infrastructure growth.

“Look at St. Marys Cement in Charlevoix, a major investment there. Look at what's happening with East Jordan Iron Works, another major investment there. Look over at Otsego County, you've got the Alpine Power Plant that was recently done. Look at some of the major road projects that are going on, we've got a lot of investment going on,” explains Cole.

Cole says he also expects to hear the governor discuss education, including a continued push for skilled trades.

“I think that's really critical, making sure we have folks from industry actually teaching in classroom, actually helping, firing these kids up about the opportunities they have,” says Cole.

Democrats expect the speech to fall short in several areas they see as critical.

“I know people in Northern Michigan are talking about their schools and the lack of investment coming to their local community,” says Cole. “I'm hoping the governor is going to talk about the economy and how it’s impacting the average family, because right now Wall Street is doing really well and it doesn't feel that way to the average Michigander,” says Cole.

We fully expect the governor to speak on one of the biggest issues still facing the state, the ongoing Flint water crisis and the work being done and what still needs to happen in that city.

We'll have continuing coverage tonight, including reaction from lawmakers on both sides on 9&10 News at 11.