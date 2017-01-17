Macomb Co. Woman Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Boyfriend With Ste - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Macomb Co. Woman Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Boyfriend With Steak Knife

A Macomb County woman is accused of stabbing her sleeping boyfriend with a steak knife because he refused to commit.

Police say the victim was stabbed nine times in his neck and back on Sunday evening in Roseville.

He survived and is expected to recover.

Batina Jackson was arrested.

Police say the two had been fighting over the victim's decision not to commit to her, because they had only been dating a short time.