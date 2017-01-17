Macomb Co. Woman Accused Of Stabbing Sleeping Boyfriend With Steak Knife

Two people are dead after a crash in Wexford County.
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
A piece of family history gone after a late night fire destroys a barn and a silo on a family farm and claims the lives of more than a dozen calves.
If you have been on 131 near Reed City you may have seen this.
Several crews batted a barn fire in Osceola County, and 9&10 News was on scene before fire crews arrived.
Police in Roscommon County are looking for whoever stole $200 from a car that was meant to buy a new stroller.
“Unfortunately, that young man lost his life but the other three individuals are OK at this time.”
Weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen! It's time for adventure on the Straits of Mackinac aboard the pirate ship Good Fortune.
An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
Crews in Emmet County have recovered the body of a Kalkaska man in Sturgeon Bay.
