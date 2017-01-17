Employee Admits To Breaking Into Otsego County Assisted Living F - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Employee Admits To Breaking Into Otsego County Assisted Living Facility

An employee confessed to breaking into an assisted living facility in Otsego County.

Michigan State Police say evidence led them to the Brooks Assisted Living Facility employee.

Investigators have not released the man's name.

Family members of the person at the facility suspected items were missing from the home.

They set up a camera inside and caught the suspect breaking in.

The employee was arrested, now facing charges of home invasion second-degree and breaking into a safe.