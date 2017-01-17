Clare County Robbery Suspects Identified

We can now update you with the names and pictures of two people tied to an armed robbery at a Clare County gas station.

It happened early Monday morning at the Sunrise Convenience Store on First and Main streets in Harrison.

The sheriff says Rodney Milton held a gun to the back of a clerk's head, and then stole cash.

Deputies caught up with Milton and Kayla Young after a seven mile chase.

They lost control on an icy road.

Officers found a modified AK 47 in the car.

They are both charged with having that weapon.

Milton faces several other charges, including armed robbery.

Young's charges include aiding and abetting the robbery.