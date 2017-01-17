Inside the Kitchen: Loon's Nest in Fife Lake

On the outside, the Loon's Nest in Fife Lake may look pretty non-descript; on the inside, however, it's big on home cooking and huge on portions.

Well known for that fact and its friendly staff, the restaurant, once an ice cream parlor, is a labor of love for owners Edward and Cathy Bishop--who transformed one of Edward's favorite childhood memories into a thriving family business.

The Loon's all day breakfast is anything but for the birds--order a savory skillet with one of five kinds of homemade bread on the side!

If your hankering comes around lunch time, the burgers--served with Cathy's hand-cut french fries--are a popular choice, but the menu is well-rounded and your choices are many, so save a little room to try it all!

