Broccoli Salad with Grapes and Watercress

- 1/3 C Pine nuts

- ½ tsp salt

- ½ C Greek yoghurt

- 2 TB Dijon Mustard

- 1 TB Honey

- 1 Head Broccoli sliced thin

1 C Grapes, halved

- ½ C golden raisins

- 3 oz Watercress leaves

In Bowl: mix honey, mustard and yoghurt.  Lay the broccoli on a plate and arrange the remaining ingredients. Drizzle the dressing on top.