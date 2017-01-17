Living Right: Common Money Mistakes

We all make mistakes when it comes to our money.

In Living Right, Katie Boomgaard has a look at the most common money mistakes people have made throughout their lives, and how you can avoid them.

Pinching your pennies will help you out in the long run.

Just remember whenever you go buy something, compare in your head if it's a want or a need.

The average savings of a 50-year-old is around only $45,000.

That's why it's so important to start saving early on.