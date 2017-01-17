Elk Rapids Woman Accused Of Drinking and Driving With Child In Car

Police arrested an Elk Rapids woman for drinking and driving with a child in the back seat.

Traverse City officers pulled her over at the Riverview Terrace after midnight Tuesday morning.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Office was looking for her in connection to a domestic assault investigation.

They thought she might be heading to the Traverse City area.

That's when police found her with a blood alcohol level of .09.

She had a two and a half year old in the back seat.

She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.