Governor Snyder To Deliver State Of The State Address

Governor Rick Snyder will deliver his seventh State of the State address to Michigan legislators Tuesday night.

This year's will be notably different from last year when some were calling for his resignation during the Flint water crisis.

He will again discuss the water crisis where officials say lead levels continue to decrease.

Governor Snyder hasn't said much about his speech but has spoken about replacing aging water pipes and other infrastructure across the state.

9&10's David Lyden will be in Lansing Tuesday night for Governor Snyder's speech

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will bring you complete coverage leading up to the address and reaction after it wraps up.