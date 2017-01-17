FBI Arrests Wife of Orlando Nightclub Gunman

The FBI has arrested the wife of the gunman who opened fire at an Orlando, Florida nightclub, killing 49 people.

Officials say Noor Salman was arrested Monday morning in San Francisco, and is due in court Tuesday in California.

She's facing charges in Florida, including obstruction of justice.

Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a stand-off with SWAT team members following the June massacre at the Pulse nightclub.

Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS during the stand-off.