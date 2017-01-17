Crews Call Off Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Crews Call Off Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

Posted: Updated:

A three-year search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has finally come to an end.

Crews have completed their deep-sea search of a desolate $46,000 square-mile stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a single trace of the plane.

The flight with 239 people on board mysteriously vanished from radar back in March of 2014 after taking off from Kuala Lampur en route to Beijing.