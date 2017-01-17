Companies Could Be Held Responsible For Injuries Occurring Outside Big Box Stores

Companies could soon be on the hook for more injuries that happen outside their big box stores.

The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments in the case Monday.

Back in 2011, Virginia Rawluszki died from her injuries after being hit by a truck on the crosswalk of a Menards store in Bay City.

Her family says the store should have installed stop signs at the crosswalk.

A judge refused to dismiss the case and the Michigan appeals court upheld that decision.

Menards says the risk of being hit by a vehicle was open and obvious, a key legal standard in Michigan.