General Motors To Invest $1 Billion In U.S. Factories

After President-elect Donald Trump came down on General Motors for building vehicles outside of the U.S., the automaker is investing $1 billion at home.

GM says the money will be put into its factories and create, or keep, around 1,000 jobs.

The automaker says it will begin to work on insourcing axle production for its next generation pickup trucks.

That used to be done in Mexico.

Now it will move to Michigan, creating 450 jobs.

Trump has threatened to tax GM for importing cars made out of the country.