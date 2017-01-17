Dispose of Holiday Decorations Today Before They Become A Safety Hazard

A Northern Michigan community is helping you dispose of holiday decorations before they become safety hazards.

The City of Cadillac is picking up any leftover Christmas trees today.

The old trees can cause new threats to your home if not disposed of soon enough.

Firefighter, Robert Verdi, say it’s important to get them out before they dry out or a fire could start; “The longer you have them in your home, nobody can keep up with watering them so they get dry and cause a fire hazard. They're easily combustible the longer they dry out.”

Make sure to have your tree ready to be picked up this morning by your normal trash collection area.