Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Office Looking For Walmart Shoplifting Sus - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Office Looking For Walmart Shoplifting Suspect

Posted: Updated:

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a suspect.

Take a good look at these pictures.

The sheriff's office says this person is a shoplifting suspect at the Walmart in Big Rapids.

He was seen driving a white Toyota mini-van.

If you know this person or have information you're asked to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office at 231-592-0150.