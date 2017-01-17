Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Bucky, Karmela & Miss Molly

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Bucky, Karmela and Miss Molly; just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family.

Bucky is a 5-year-old Siberian Husky/Mix. He is housetrained and neutered. Bucky prefers home with no cats or small children. He is smart, friendly and looking to find his forever family! Bucky is waiting to meet you at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs.

Karmela is a 6-year-old Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix. She is spayed. Karmela is very sweet but prefers home with no cats. She loves to snuggle and go on walks too! If Karmela is the perfect fit for your family, you can find her at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Miss Molly is a 1-year-old Tabby cat. She is housetrained, spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Miss Molly is very sweet, affectionate and loves to play! Want to meet Miss Molly? Head to the Benzie County Animal Control in Beulah

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 am and 8:50 am for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families for their own!