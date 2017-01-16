Central Michigan University Students March To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of Central Michigan University students and Mount Pleasant community members marching to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

CMU had activities planned for most of the afternoon to honor the civil rights leader.

People came together to top off Martin Luther King Junior day with a march starting at the college campus.

Participants wound their way through the streets ending in downtown Mount Pleasant.

One student says she walked to honor the dream the civil rights icon shared that's close to her heart.

"I was marching for Martin Luther King's dream and everything so his drive for equity and equality for all people is something I personally also believe in and so I kind of marched for that," said Caitlin Crutcher.

Caitlin Crutcher plans to march again next year.