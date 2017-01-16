Mount Pleasant Drivers React To Freezing Rain

Freezing rain is now picking up in Mount Pleasant leaving some drivers on edge as they are trying to reach their destinations.

"Oh God not again. No my truck doesn't handle it really well at all," said Zach Witt.

Freezing rain is making its way through mount pleasant leaving the streets coated in a sheet of ice. Zach Witt is one driver who put sandbags in the back of his truck ahead of time.

"The sand bags are one thing that helps keep me weighed down I drive a lot slower I'm la little bit more cautious with the turns I have to take because when it's the worst I fishtail," he said.

Along with sharp turns Zach is on the lookout for other drivers who lose control.

"I have to give myself plenty of distance. Fortunately sometimes when I drive there aren't as many vehicles out on the road over by my apartment, but it is more challenging watching for everything else," he said.

The black ice is also something tow truck drivers brace for on nights when the calls start rolling in.

"I worry about them out on the freeway. That's a dangerous place to go," Dave Zuker said.

The winter weather has Dave Zuker thinking of ways to make sure his crews come home safely as they stay busy.

"I've got extra guys sometimes I'll stick two guys in a truck depending on how bad it is because it's safer that way too. One guy is always watching out for the other," he said.

Zuker Towing expects to be busy in to the morning because of the freezing rain.