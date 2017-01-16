Young Woman And Pets Rescued, Carbon Monoxide Leak in Home

“It was just like a scary moment because I didn't know what was happening,” says Cassidy Debusschere.

A woman, her dog and two cats rescued from a home during a carbon monoxide leak.

Crews with the Frederic Fire Department pulled them all from the home Saturday morning.

They needed oxygen.

The carbon monoxide levels in the home were off the charts.

Crews say the young woman is lucky they arrived in time.

It happened in Crawford County's Village of Frederic, at a home right up the street from the fire station.

9 and 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington spoke to the woman about the close call with carbon monoxide.

Cassidy Debusschere says her cat and a call to her mom are what saved her life.

“My levels were so high they said that any second I could have died,” recalls Cassidy Debusschere.

A scary moment, and a bit of a wakeup call. It's how Cassidy describes Saturday morning.

“I had woken up about I believe it would be 9:30, to my cat in the bedroom just screaming so badly,” Cassidy goes on.

That’s when she realized she had a headache and nothing seemed right.

Cassidy continues, “My dog was like laying right up against this and her head was wobbling and there was drool coming out of her mouth.”

She says that’s when she called her mom, who said it may be the carbon monoxide from the furnace. But before she could get out of the house, she passed out on the floor.

Lucky for her, the Fredric Fire Department is stationed not a block up the street. Crews arrived and found the carbon monoxide levels were off the charts. A bad gas line to the furnace caused the leak.

“Initially we had 300 parts per million, later on within a matter of minutes it was up to 2,000 parts per million and then our monitor just says high so we aren't exactly sure how high the carbon monoxide was,” says Deputy Fire Chief for Fredric Fire Department, Ed Goscicki.

Ed goes on, “They made an emergency decision to do an emergency evacuation to take the young lady out of the house and bring her to fresh air and load her into the ambulance.”

Then went back in for her three pets. That’s when it was caught on cam, firefighters giving the cats oxygen through a mask, because the carbon monoxide levels were so high.

The fire department say carbon monoxide detectors are a must.

“They didn’t have one and the outcome of this could have been horrific for the family for the pets,” finishes Ed Goscicki.