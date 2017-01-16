Northern Michigan Drivers Prepare For Winter Weather

Drivers in Northern Michigan are bracing themselves for the latest round of winter weather.

In Mount Pleasant roads are wet. Conditions are only expected to get worse throughout the night.

The rain paired with colder temperatures will cause ice buildup on some roads, creating headaches for drivers.

Zach Whitt put sand bags in the back of his truck when he heard about the storm earlier today.

“The sand bags are one thing that helps keep me weighed down. I drive a lot slower, I'm little but more cautious with the turns I have to take because when it's the worst too I fishtail right there,” Whitt said.