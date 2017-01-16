Leelanau County Hop Farm Expanding Operations

A local hop grower looking to expand operations to keep up with the demand for hops.

Michigan Hop Alliance is planning to more than double in size and that’s just this year.

The hop farm in Leelanau County has been growing since they opened nine years ago.

They only had 10 acres and six varieties until recently when they bought more land in the county, and now they’re working to get another property pushing them to around 38 acres by the end of this year.

It's helped them to expand to around 20 varieties and in the next couple of years they hope to be anywhere between 50 and 100 acres.

The new hops varieties will include Michigan hops and some from all over the world including Japan and France.

One of the owners, Mike Collins says, “Bring in from other countries that have never been grown in Michigan and sometimes never in the U.S. We're trying to give brewers as many opportunities as we can so they can make their barrels unique and stand out in a pretty crowded craft beer market.”

They will start work on those new acres as soon as the snow clears in the spring.