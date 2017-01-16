TNT Arrests People Accused Of Selling Drugs in Kalkaska County

The Traverse Narcotics Team says it stopped several people selling heroin and crack cocaine in Kalkaska County last Thursday.

A tip led TNT to Kalkaska.

Two men and a woman were reportedly bringing the drugs from Detroit to Northern Michigan.

Drug teams stopped their car, found the drugs and arrested the two men.

The next day the team searched a Kalkaska hotel room.

They found more cocaine, digital scales and packaging materials.

Officers arrested a Detroit man and a woman from Mancelona on an unrelated warrant.

We're working to bring you more details.