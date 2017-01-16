Pilot Escapes After Plane Crash In Livingston County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Pilot Escapes After Plane Crash In Livingston County

A pilot escaped after his plane crashed and caught fire in Livingston County.

It happened Monday at the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy airport, close to Howell.

The pilot was the only person on board and was able to get out with only minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the pilot to lose control. The accident's still being investigated.