Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library Releases Michigan Pronunciation Guide

Zilwaukee. Mackinac. Abdelkader.

There are so many Michigan-related words the world struggles with.

Now, there’s list that's meant to help.

The list is long, with 2, 200 places and things connected to our great state.

From a to z, the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library compiled this "You Say it How in Michigan?” guide.

It comes with audio and phonetic pronunciations.

It was developed for audio book production for the blind and visually impaired but can benefit anyone.

You can scroll through the list and find a word like "Cadillac" or "Sault Ste. Marie" and read or click for help.

Need help becoming a Michigan pronunciation pro? Click here.