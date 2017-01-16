Woman Dies After Sledding Accident At Boyne Mountain Resort

A woman is dead after sledding down a ski hill at Boyne Mountain Resort after hours.

The Charlevoix County sheriff says 20-year-old Sally Ottenhoff was sledding down a ski hill with friends just before 3 a.m.

The sheriff says Ottenhoff somehow got off the sled and slammed into a building.

The sheriff says it’s unclear whether Ottenhoff jumped off the sled or fell off.

The ski hill they were on is not authorized for sledding.

A group carried Ottenhoff down to the area of the resort’s Civic Center, where deputies arrived.

She was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital where she died.

Boyne Mountain Resort President/General Manager Ed Grice released the following statement: “This is a terribly tragic event and our team is keeping this young woman, as well as her family and friends, in our hearts. Our security department received the call at 2:47 Sunday morning. 911 was also called and first responders arrived shortly after and rendered assistance until she was transported. Boyne Mountain Resort does not authorize the use of any form of sledding equipment on trails intended for skiing and snowboarding, at any time.”