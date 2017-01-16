Be Prepared: Power Outage Safety Checklist

We've put together a little power outage safety checklist for you.

The American Red Cross recommends being ahead of the game.

- Prepare in advance.

- Use flash lights when it's dark and avoid candles.

- Avoid unnecessary travel, because traffic lights may be out.

- If you have a generator, make sure you understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to safely use the generator.

- Keep your fridge and freezer closed as much as you can to keep the cold air in and your food fresh.

- Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, because when the power comes back on, surges and spikes can damage it.

- Finally, leave one light turned on, so you know when the power comes back on.

