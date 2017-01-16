Buy Milk In Michigan? You May Be Owed A Refund

Crews in Emmet County have recovered the body of a Kalkaska man in Sturgeon Bay.
Crews in Emmet County have recovered the body of a Kalkaska man in Sturgeon Bay.
An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
The man accused of shooting and killing two people in southwest Michigan is now in police custody.
The man accused of shooting and killing two people in southwest Michigan is now in police custody.
A truck driver was sent to the hospital after Osceola County deputies say his truck left a freeway and caught fire.
A truck driver was sent to the hospital after Osceola County deputies say his truck left a freeway and caught fire.
Police officers are wary when it comes to throwing out their retired uniforms - fearing it could fall into the wrong hands. Kalkaska City Police had about 150 uniforms in their basement -- sitting there for decades.
Police officers are wary when it comes to throwing out their retired uniforms - fearing it could fall into the wrong hands. Kalkaska City Police had about 150 uniforms in their basement -- sitting there for decades.
A man arrested for a break-in and gas drive off, thanks in part to tips from Facebook users.
A man arrested for a break-in and gas drive off, thanks in part to tips from Facebook users.
The trial for a priest accused of sexual assault continues Thursday in Presque Isle County.
A Presque Isle County jury has decided Father Sylvestre Obwaka is not guilty of the sexual assault of a fellow priest, who was sleeping in his home in February. The verdict was handed down Thursday evening...
A 73-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was reported missing has been found safe.
A 73-year-old man from Kalamazoo who was reported missing has been found safe.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.