Buy Milk In Michigan? You May Be Owed A Refund

If you bought milk in Michigan over the last 14 years, you may be owed a refund.

A class action lawsuit against milk products recently drew a $52 million settlement.

The lawsuit accuses dairy producers of prematurely slaughtering approximately half a million cows to lower the supply and raise the price of milk.

The defendants deny the allegations, but settled to avoid trial.

Michigan is one of 15 states involved in the suit.

Anyone who bought any milk products since 2003 can file for a refund. To file for a refund, click here.