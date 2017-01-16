Woman Arrested In Cadillac, Accused of Driving Drunk With Gun In Her Lap

A woman could spend at least a year in jail after police say they caught her driving drunk with a gun in her lap.

The drunk driving arrest happened last Thursday night in Cadillac.

Now Tonya Brown could face one to five years in prison.

Police say Brown was driving with a suspended license and with an open drink in her car when they pulled her over.

They then found a handgun.

She's charged with drunk driving, carrying a concealed gun while drunk and driving with open intoxicants.