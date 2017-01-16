14-Year-Old Crashes Car In Mason County After Drunk Adult Lets Him Drive

A 14-year-old crashed a car in Mason County.

Deputies say he was driving for a woman who was drunk.

The crash happened on Gibson Road near US 10 Saturday.

The Mason County sheriff says the woman was drinking during a party at her house.

The sheriff says the kids at the house needed a ride home and the 14-year-old volunteered to drive since she couldn't.

No one was hurt, but the woman did have open alcohol in the back seat with her.

The driver is not in trouble, but deputies arrested the woman.

She's expected to be arraigned later this week.