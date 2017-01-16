DNR Officer Saves Three People In The Upper Peninsula

A DNR officer is being called a hero after saving three people in the Upper Peninsula.

Conservation Officer Mike Evink saved a propane delivery man who was overcome by carbon monoxide at a home in Schoolcraft County Wednesday.

He was able to get a garage door open that allowed a man to get fresh air.

The man was barely alive at the time, but did survive.

The homeowner died.

A few days earlier, Evink helped two lost snowmobilers whose sleds broke down in deep snow.

Evink and another U.S. Forest Service officer followed the tracks and footprints to find the pair.

The DNR says temperatures were around zero at the time.