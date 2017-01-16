Healthy Living: Contact Lens Eye Ulcers

Forty one million Americans wear contact lenses, and a third of them report at least one visit to the doctor because of red or painful eyes.

Often the culprit is poor hygiene or misuse of the lenses, and sometimes it gets so bad that it requires surgery.

To prevent eye infections and more serious vision problems, doctors remind patients not to sleep in contact lenses.

Also, don't top off old solution with new solution, and replace contact lenses when recommended.