N. Michigan Counties Receiving Funding to End Youth Homelessness

Some areas in Northern Michigan are getting more than $1 million to help put an end to homelessness among local youth.

The $1.3 million in funding is part of $33 million overall being awarded through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to support a larger coordinated response to the problem.

Areas in Michigan that will receive money include Grand Traverse, Antrim and Leelanau counties.

The program involves a collaboration between communities and partners, including a youth advisory board and the local or state public child welfare agency.