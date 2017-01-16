Two Arrested In Harrison Following Armed Robbery

A Saginaw man and woman are in jail after an armed robbery at a Harrison gas station.

Deputies received a call about an armed robbery at the First and Main Gas Station in Harrison just before 3:30 Monday morning.

The clerk told Clare County Central Dispatch that she was robbed at gun point and the suspect made off with an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

She was not hurt during the robbery.

A deputy saw the suspect vehicle leaving Harrison on M-61 shortly after the armed robbery occurred.

When the deputy attempted to stop the car, the vehicle sped up and led the deputy on a short chase before coming to a stop near Clarence.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from Saginaw were in the vehicle along with an unknown amount of cash, a handgun and a short barreled rifle.

They were arrested and are being held at the Clare County Jail.