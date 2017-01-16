U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw Rescues Vessel Stuck On St. Marys River

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a boat out on the St. Marys River and it was all caught on camera.

Earlier this week, a merchant vessel got stuck in some ice near the rock cut-in on the St. Marys River.

The U.S. Coast Guard shared this time-lapse where you can see help coming up, cutting through the ice, and eventually freeing the vessel.

They say the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is responsible for rescuing the vessel, allowing it to again move freely through the river.