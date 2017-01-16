New Michigan Funding Awarded To Help Prevent Invasive Species

New funding is helping to prevent and control invasive species in Michigan.

This is the third year of the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program which focuses on preventing the introduction of and monitoring invasive species.

They have announced 17 grant projects for the new year that will share more than three-million dollars.

Invasive species communications coordinator, Joanne Foreman tells us Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, and Emmet counties all received a grant; “The grant funding is supporting their work in education and outreach in the community. Also in targeting invasive species that have been reported and helping land owners even deal with some of those invasive species on their own private lands.”

Those interested in applying for the next round of Michigan's Invasive Species Grant Program can apply online.