Angie’s List Report: Beautify Your Bathtub

If your bathtub is older than you are, chances are it's showing its age in ways that make you pull the shower curtain to hide it from guests.

In today's Angie's List Report, a solution that will have you showing off your tub rather than hiding it.

Stripping old finish off a tub, repairing and patching holes or cracks will create some potentially dangerous fumes, so if you want to try it, Angie recommends you do your research first and properly ventilate as you work.