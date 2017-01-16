Wisconsin Officials Looking To Pipe Drinking Water From Lake Michigan Face Opposition

Wisconsin officials looking to pipe in drinking water from Lake Michigan are now facing opposition.

A group of U.S. and Canadian mayors asked the Great Lakes Compact Council for a re-hearing on the council's decision to approve the diversion last June.

The Great Lakes Compact, which is an agreement from 2008, allows cities in counties straddling the Great Lakes Basin to apply for Great Lakes water.

Waukesha, Wisconsin would be the first community outside the basin to get lake water under these terms.

The group opposing says their concerns are about the substance of the council's decision, the procedures used, and the standards applied in making the decision.