Study Shows Modernizing Soo Locks Could Bring Billions In Economic Benefits

An Antrim County jury convicted a man in his 80s of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer.
A man arrested for a break-in and gas drive off, thanks in part to tips from Facebook users.
The trial for a priest accused of sexual assault continues Thursday in Presque Isle County.
A Presque Isle County jury has decided Father Sylvestre Obwaka is not guilty of the sexual assault of a fellow priest, who was sleeping in his home in February. The verdict was handed down Thursday evening...
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
A 73-year-old man from Kalamazoo is missing and there could be a chance he's in Northern Michigan.
Tests show chemicals from the Camp Grayling Airfield are leaking into nearby homeowner's wells. The question -- what happens next?
Police officers are wary when it comes to throwing out their retired uniforms - fearing it could fall into the wrong hands. Kalkaska City Police had about 150 uniforms in their basement -- sitting there for decades.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a man who broke into a motor sports store and stole from a gas station.
Two girls in Cadillac, selling lemonade all to make a difference.
