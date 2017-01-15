Mesick Man Injured in Wexford County Snowmobile Accident - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mesick Man Injured in Wexford County Snowmobile Accident

Posted: Updated:

The Wexford County Sheriff's office is investigating a snowmobile crash.

Deputies say a Mesick man was thrown from his sled Saturday night in Boon Township.

The man had trouble making a turn on the trail and crashed into the shoulder of North 15 road.

The driver was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City for his injuries.

He was wearing a helmet, but deputies say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.