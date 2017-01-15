Cheboygan County Rollover Leaves Teen Injured

State Police say road conditions were a factor in a rollover crash in Cheboygan County.

They say a vehicle rolled over on I-75 Saturday morning in Munro Township.

An 18-year-old was driving and says someone pulled in front of her.

She tried to switch lanes to pass but lost control on hard, packed ice and rolled at least 4 times.

She was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was given a ticket for going too fast for road conditions.